 Delhi’s green cover to be raised to 25% in coming years, says Kejriwal : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi’s green cover to be raised to 25% in coming years, says Kejriwal

Delhi’s green cover to be raised to 25% in coming years, says Kejriwal

Delhi’s green cover to be raised to 25% in coming years, says Kejriwal

Green Effort: Delhi L-G VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal with students in New Delhi on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



PTI

New Delhi, July 22

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the city’s green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years to make the national capital world’s greenest and cleanest city.

Kejriwal attended a ‘van mahotsav’ where Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was the chief guest. He said this year, more than 1 crore saplings would be planted across the city, adding that 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.

Saxena said the Chief Minister’s observations need to be implemented and the green cover of the city be enhanced from 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the next two years.

The L-G said he has asked for planting of saplings at police stations and other premises of Delhi Police to increase the green cover of the city.

A bonhomie was visible between Saxena and Kejriwal, the two constitutional figures at loggerheads over governance-related issues in Delhi.

“I am very happy that the honourable Chief Minister is present among us in this programme,” Saxena said in his address.

Kejriwal returned the pleasantries in a tweet addressed to the L-G, “It was great participating in Van Mahotsav with u Sir. Delhi plants 5.5 lakh trees today with our target of more than 1 cr trees/shrubs this year. Together, all of us will achieve that target.”

Last year’s Van Mahotsav programme at Asola Bhati Mines sanctuary was marred with controversy over the poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the programme venue.

The programme, held in July last year, was not attended by Kejriwal and his party had accused the Centre and the L-G of ‘hijacking’ the event organised by the Delhi Government’s Forest Department.

At 23 per cent, Delhi’s green cover is higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York, the Chief Minister said.

“This is a matter of happiness and encouragement for us. But we cannot sit idle and it should be increased further. After one to two years, it should be up to 25 per cent and further 27 per cent,” he said.

Kejriwal cautioned that if we sit idle and are satisfied with the 23 per cent green cover, it will reduce to 21 per cent and further to 19 per cent. “We cannot let it (Delhi’s green cover) reduce. We need to increase it,” he said.

The Chief Minister also observed that world over, expansion of cities has impacted their respective green covers, but despite fast growth in Delhi, its green cover has increased.

He also mentioned the air pollution problem of the city, saying the air quality has improved since 2015 with more clean air days now.

“Since 2015 to present year, pollution in Delhi has declined by 30 per cent and the ‘clean air days’ numbers have gone up to 163 days this year,” he said.

#Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Trending

Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

4
Nation

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

5
Nation

Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women

6
Punjab

Unfortunate that Governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

7
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

8
Himachal

Apples in Himachal Pradesh to be sold by weight, not by boxes; govt threatens to cancel licences of dissenting agents

9
Nation

Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search operation continues

10
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Firms save ~57K cr via PM crop insurance plan

Firms save Rs 57K cr via PM crop insurance plan


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods city roads

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

50 new vehicles to improve garbage collection in city

Woman killed in freak accident on BRTS corridor

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

Rain in upper reaches poses risk of another spell of flood in Delhi

Amid rising cases, Delhi’s dengue control workers’ union threatens strike from July 31

Union MoS Rao gives job letters at Rozgar Mela

Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Looking forward: Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

Flooding forces family to cremate relative at home

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held