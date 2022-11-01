Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital to do away with practice of hiring marshals and bouncers

New Delhi, November 1
Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday ended the system of hiring bouncers and marshals, previously meant for ensuring security and doctors’ safety.
An order issued by deputy director administration VK Sharma said the services of “marshals and bouncers are temporarily suspended and therefore their services be withdrawn with immediate effect.”
Bouncers and marshals were previously hired to maintain hospital and staff security.
