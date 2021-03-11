Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Researchers of IIT, Madras, said Delhi’s Covid-19 virus reproduction number, which indicates the transmissibility potential of the disease, crossed 2 this week, meaning one index case was now infecting two and two were infecting four, setting off that chain.

The Department of Mathematics and Centre of Excellence for Computational Mathematics and Data Science made the estimation based on the rapidly rising numbers in Delhi. The analysis by the IIT, Madras, scientists shows Delhi’s R naught this week was 2.1 as against India’s 1.3. The researchers, however, ruled out fears of a fourth wave. —