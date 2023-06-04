 Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder : The Tribune India

Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder

Sakshi was stabbed more than 20 times and then bludgeoned with a cement slab, killing her on the spot

Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder

Accused Sahil. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 4

Multiple stabbings, as was seen in the recent horrific killing of a teenage girl in northwest Delhi, is an indication that the crime involves a strong emotional component such as pent-up rage caused by the inability to process rejection.

This, accompanied by low self-esteem, leads to a deliberate intent in the attacker to cause intense suffering to the victim, according to psychologists.

Sakshi (16) was stabbed more than 20 times and then bludgeoned with a cement slab, killing her on the spot in the Shahbad Dairy area. Her body had 34 injury marks and the skull was smashed.

Sahil had allegedly hatched the plan to kill Sakshi two days before the incident. Sakshi had rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship.

Mohit Butta, a Delhi-based forensic psychologist, said the act of stabbing and smashing the victim with a slab “reflects the assailant’s destructive intentions to the point of wanting to wipe off her existence.” “The viciousness of the attack shows the extent of inferiority complex and low self-esteem of the attacker. It reflects the perpetrator’s anger, hatred and his need to stab till anger is spent,” said Vandana V Prakash, a clinical psychologist.

“Multiple stabbings usually signify hurtful revenge. Vengeful thoughts are byproducts of frustration,” Butta added.

According to Indraneel Bhowal, a forensic psychologist currently involved in a POCSO project in Rajasthan, said that the rage, in turn, indicated that there was a personal relationship between the victim and the offender.

Police had earlier said that Sahil got drunk on May 28 afternoon and in the evening confronted Sakshi who was on her way to the birthday party of her friend’s child. After killing Sakshi, Sahil went to a nearby park and sat there for a while.

Bhowal said multiple researchers have found that a large number of stab wounds in a homicide case indicates that the element of personal relationship is involved in the crime. “Multiple stabbings also suggest that the rage might be building over some time.” “Something happened in their relationship very recently right before the murder which acted as a trigger—inciting his rage to make him commit the crime,” he added.

According to Archana Sharma, a consultant clinical psychologist at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi, multiple stabbing occurs significantly more frequently in relationship-related homicides. “Jealousy or disturbed emotional relationships between the victim and the assailant can be the factors.” Asked what could have caused this frustration, hatred and jealousy in Sahil, Prakash said it is likely that the rejection from Sakshi hurt his ego.

“The attacker’s emotional, unrestrained outburst of stabbing her multiple times could mean that he harboured an inferior sense of the self and low levels of self-esteem, factors which did not allow him to accept the rejection,” Prakash said.

According to police, Sakshi and Sahil had been seeing each other since June 2021. But for the last three to four months, she started moving away from the accused.

Sahil could have been planning to attack the girl for some time as she had started meeting her ex-boyfriend Praveen. She was in a relationship with Praveen for three to four years before she fell for Sahil, police said, adding that Sahil has claimed that Sakshi was keen to get back with Praveen since he had a motorcycle.

On May 27, Sakshi warned Sahil to stay away from her. She was with her friend Bhawna and her boyfriend Jhabru at the time. Jhabru too threatened to beat Sahil if he came near Sakshi, police said. The girl had broken up with Sahil eight days ago.

“Revenge as a complex emotion surfaces when the attacker feels unable to process the feeling of rejection. He sees the victim as an obstacle between him and his goal of accepting the rejection. Not being able to accept the rejection, the attacker resorts to drastic measures to cope with it and to save their ego,” Butta said.

Asked what might have prompted Sahil to use a knife to kill the girl, Prakash said, “Apart from being available easily, a knife comes with a certainty of causing death or injury. He wanted to leave nothing to chance.” While Sharma said that using a knife to kill signalled the “impulsive nature of the act”, Butta and Bhowal claimed that it indicated the attacker’s wish to inflict maximum suffering on the victim.

Mindless mutilation of bodies caused by multiple stabbings, such as that seen here, is common also in incidences of serial killings. However, committing such an act for the first time did not point to personality disorders, Prakash said.

“There needs to be a repeated trend of such offences before that can be ascertained,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

2
Punjab

Probe into Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews, cops’ role in helping Raj Jit, Inderjit delayed

3
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

4
Haryana

5 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

6
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

7
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

8
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

9
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets HM Amit Shah

10
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind ‘criminal’ act identified

Railway officials said system is 'error proof' and 'fail saf...

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

187 bodies yet to be identified; number of injured put at 1,...

Odisha train accident: Teams working round the clock to restore tracks

Odisha train accident: Teams working round the clock to restore tracks

Work is on so that railway services on the main trunk line c...

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

The flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board exper...

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

The passport given to Mehbooba is valid till May 31, 2033


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years