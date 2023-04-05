 Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico : The Tribune India

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Boxer was arrested by Special Cell team of Delhi Police in Mexico with the help of FBI

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Deepak Boxer being brought from Mexico by a special cell team of Delhi Police following his arrest, in New Delhi on April 5, 2023. PTI



IANS

New Delhi, April 5

Deepak ‘Boxer’, one of the most wanted gangsters in India who was arrested by a special cell team of Delhi Police in Mexico with the help of FBI, was brought here on Wednesday, officials said.

The Special cell of the Delhi Police has lodged Boxer at its office in Janakpuri.

Deepak Boxer had fled India to Mexico on a forged passport.

Earlier, a team from the South West Range of the Special Cell went to Mexico to bring Deepak back to India with the help of the FBI.

On Wednesday morning, Special Commissioner Police H.G.S. Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kushwaha, and other officers went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport where the special team landed from Mexico with Boxer.

"The Delhi Police requested the Mexican administration to deport Deepak as soon as they discovered his presence in Mexico. The Indian Embassy in Mexico City collaborated with the Delhi Police, and a team of experienced field officers was dispatched to Mexico City to coordinate with the Embassy, Mexican authorities, police, and FBI to ensure Deepak's swift deportation before any legal challenges from his criminal network," said the official.

As per Delhi Police, notorious gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, a resident of Haryana's Sonepat, was wanted in 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, among others.

Apart from this, Boxer was also handling the Jitender Gogi gang after his death. Gogi was killed in an encounter by his rivals that occurred at the Rohini court. Boxer was also in touch with the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"This is probably for the first time in the history of Delhi Police that a massive, multi-continent and joint police and administrative effort is bringing a dangerous fugitive back to India from Mexico," a senior police official told IANS.

According to police, the operation was launched after the Delhi Police's Special Cell received a tip-off about Deepak Boxer's location.

"... a case was registered against Boxer and his gang on March 16 this year in the Special Cell police station under which the present operation was carried out. In this case it was resolved that Boxer has to be traced and arrested from any corner of the world," Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said.

Almost a month after extensive interrogation and technical procedures, it was revealed that the criminal had fled India on a fake passport and had made stops in several countries before finally reaching Mexico.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

2
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

3
Nation

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

4
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

5
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

6
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

7
Himachal

Himachal amends 51-year-old law, provides equitable rights to daughters

8
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

9
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

10
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Exorbitant fee: Private school served notice

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Noida guzzled liquor worth Rs 1,652 crore in a year

Man held for creating fake Insta profile of girl

Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

SAD, BSP not on same page over Jalandhar bypoll

Ensure implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme, DEOs told

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Congress ‘padyatra’ in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘missing’

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC

Trains stopped, stock at Rajpura Thermal Power Plant affected

File cleared, more staff for dental college soon: Minister