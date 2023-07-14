Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

New Delhi, July 13

Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums, temples and shelter homes in Delhi as the Yamuna water level rose to record high, causing immense hardship for the people.

An NDRF team evacuates stranded residents from a flooded locality in the Capital. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Despite the situation being grave, some people preferred to move to the upper floors of their buildings rather than shift to relief camps. Many could be seen frantically trying to save their gas stoves and essentials from the rising water level.

Snarl-up near kundli A massive jam was witnessed on NH-44 near Kundli on Thursday after the police stopped the entry of vehicles in Delhi due to the waterlogging of ISBT near Kashmiri Gate

The Sonepat police stopped the vehicles, especially trucks and buses of all states, near the Kundli border, causing a massive traffic jam

A total of 22 buses operate between Sonepat and Delhi daily, while around 25 buses run from Delhi to Panipat, in which hundreds commute

Amid the flooding, the city is staring at drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants — Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla — due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

People walk through floodwaters near the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Several vehicles were abandoned in flood water under a railway bridge near Delhi's Geeta Colony as well as in Loha Pul and Yamuna Bazar area. Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the Chief Minister as well as his Cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

A tourist bus carrying 40 to 45 passengers was partially submerged at the underpass near the Secretariat and authorities rushed to their rescue after receiving an SOS call.

The Yamuna waters also reached the walls of the iconic Red Fort and people were seen navigating through waist-deep and in some places neck-high water.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in Rajghat while a carriageway of the Vikas Marg was partially under water. National Disaster Response Force teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other equipment continued with the rescue and evacuation work along with Delhi Fire Service and police on Thursday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people not to go to Nigambodh Ghat to carry out last rites. The crematorium in Geeta Colony too was closed.

The Delhi civic body has advised people to take the body of their near and dear ones to other cremation grounds at Panchkuian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably in their neighbourhood.

As the main gate of the Delhi government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre got inundated, authorities were forced to transfer 40 patients to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. — PTI

Traffic diversion

Outer Ring Road

(Rohini to ISBT): Traffic allowed only towards GTK Road

GTK Road to ISBT (from Sonepat side):

Traffic movement closed and diverted to other side

GTK Road to Azadpur under Mukarba Chowk Flyover: Traffic diverted towards Rohini

Singhu border: Diverted to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway

Mukarba Chowk: Traffic diverted to Peeragarhi Chowk and Narela side

Bhalswa: Diverted to Peeragarhi and Narela side

Passenger buses from Haryana and Punjab will terminate at Singhu border

