 Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

PM Modi dials Shah from France, enquires about situation

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

A road submerged in the Yamuna waters in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



New Delhi, July 13

Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums, temples and shelter homes in Delhi as the Yamuna water level rose to record high, causing immense hardship for the people.

An NDRF team evacuates stranded residents from a flooded locality in the Capital. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Despite the situation being grave, some people preferred to move to the upper floors of their buildings rather than shift to relief camps. Many could be seen frantically trying to save their gas stoves and essentials from the rising water level.

Snarl-up near kundli

  • A massive jam was witnessed on NH-44 near Kundli on Thursday after the police stopped the entry of vehicles in Delhi due to the waterlogging of ISBT near Kashmiri Gate
  • The Sonepat police stopped the vehicles, especially trucks and buses of all states, near the Kundli border, causing a massive traffic jam
  • A total of 22 buses operate between Sonepat and Delhi daily, while around 25 buses run from Delhi to Panipat, in which hundreds commute

Amid the flooding, the city is staring at drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants — Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla — due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

People walk through floodwaters near the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Several vehicles were abandoned in flood water under a railway bridge near Delhi's Geeta Colony as well as in Loha Pul and Yamuna Bazar area. Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the Chief Minister as well as his Cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

A tourist bus carrying 40 to 45 passengers was partially submerged at the underpass near the Secretariat and authorities rushed to their rescue after receiving an SOS call.

The Yamuna waters also reached the walls of the iconic Red Fort and people were seen navigating through waist-deep and in some places neck-high water.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in Rajghat while a carriageway of the Vikas Marg was partially under water. National Disaster Response Force teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other equipment continued with the rescue and evacuation work along with Delhi Fire Service and police on Thursday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people not to go to Nigambodh Ghat to carry out last rites. The crematorium in Geeta Colony too was closed.

The Delhi civic body has advised people to take the body of their near and dear ones to other cremation grounds at Panchkuian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably in their neighbourhood.

As the main gate of the Delhi government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre got inundated, authorities were forced to transfer 40 patients to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. — PTI

Traffic diversion

Outer Ring Road
(Rohini to ISBT): Traffic allowed only towards GTK Road

GTK Road to ISBT (from Sonepat side):
Traffic movement closed and diverted to other side

GTK Road to Azadpur under Mukarba Chowk Flyover: Traffic diverted towards Rohini

Singhu border: Diverted to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway

Mukarba Chowk: Traffic diverted to Peeragarhi Chowk and Narela side

Bhalswa: Diverted to Peeragarhi and Narela side

Passenger buses from Haryana and Punjab will terminate at Singhu border

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

Nation

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 16 in view of floods in state

Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

Himachal

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

Himachal

60 tourists evacuated from Lahaul and Spiti; horticulture minister Jagat Negi oversees rescue operation

Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles

Don't Miss

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

PRTC bus driver’s body found

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron

Chandrayaan-3 set to take leap towards moon today

Chandrayaan-3 set to take leap towards moon today

Visit will provide fresh impetus to ties with France, says Modi

Visit will provide fresh impetus to ties with France, says Modi

france agrees to use unified payments interface


Cities

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Pay Rs 30K per acre to flood-hit farmers, demands Patiala MP

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge