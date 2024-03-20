Descendant of Guru Gobind Singh’s poet laureate weaves mystic melodies

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 19

Renowned California-based mystic singer and composer Shivpreet Singh, the 10th descendant of Bhai Nandlal Goya, the poet laureate of Guru Gobind Singh, captivated the audience of the Capital with his soulful rendition of devotional songs at Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan on Tuesday.

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur at the event.

The occasion marked the celebration of the new year according to the Nanakshahi calendar.

The event commenced with chief guest Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, unveiling a special exhibition, “From Rabab to Nagara: Tracing the origin and development of Sikhism from Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh”.

Manmohan Singh serves as the president of Bhai Vir Singh Sadan.

As per the Nanakshahi calendar, the Sikh New Year begins from March 14 and today’s event celebrated that.

Among distinguished guests at the recital were former MPs Tarlochan Singh and HS Hanspal; former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri; non-executive Chairman of Punjab and Sind Bank Charan Singh; Chairperson of Punjabi Sahit Sabha, Renuka Singh; President, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Vidya Kender Harcharan Singh Nag and Jyoti Bhalla, wife of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Shivpreet Singh commenced the event by celebrating the New Year of the Nanakshahi Calendar, engaging everyone with his performance. He mesmerised the audience with Shabad in various ragas — Basant, Suhi, Tukhari, and Dhanasari.

Mohinder Singh, Director, Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan, shed light on the significance of the event and the venue stating, “This is a research centre established in the memory of Bhai Vir, who was a great saint poet of Punjab. Under the presidency of Manmohan Singh, the Sadan has become a premier institution in the national capital to promote Punjabi language, literature and culture. Our focus is to involve the younger generation, reflecting the Guru’s message of spreading devotion without monetary transactions.”

Shivpreet is currently in India to participate in the Global Spiritual Mahotsav inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in Hyderabad on March 14. Additionally, he is set to deliver a lecture to young students engaged in promoting devotional music (kirtan) based on the ragas and traditional musical instruments used by the Sikh Gurus.

