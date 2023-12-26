Devotees throng Capital’s Sacred Heart Cathedral on Christmas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

Christmas celebrations took over the national capital on Monday as devotees thronged the Sacred Heart Cathedral to offer prayers. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda also visited the church on the occasion.

Jesus a Source of inspiration for all I took blessings from Lord Jesus. He has been a source of inspiration to all of us. Today is the day to remember Him and His teachings. — JP Nadda, BJP President

Nadda said, “Jesus Christ is an inspiration for all of us. He dedicated His entire life to the welfare of society.” The BJP chief also met with senior priests of the church.

“I took blessings from Lord Jesus. We all know that God Jesus has been a source of inspiration to all of us. Today is the day to remember Him and His teachings. We want to take inspiration from Him and walk on His path to establish harmony, peace and the development of the people and society,” Nadda said. The church was decked out with lights in view of the Yuletide celebrations. The church also held an exhibition that had the teachings of the Bible.

Sumit, an IT engineer who was at the church with his family, said, “We come here every year; it brings a festive spirit to the city.”

Aiswarya, a student at Delhi University, said, “We wanted to see the Christmas celebrations in Delhi, as I don’t live in the Capital.”

