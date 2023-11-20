Devotees throng Yamuna ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 19

A large number of people gathered at ghats of the Yamuna here on Sunday to celebrate the Chhath Puja festival.

The festival is observed six days after Diwali and is dedicated to the Sun god. Barrister Singh, secretary, Delhi Chhath Puja Sammiti, highlighted the significance of the Sun god, calling it essential for life on earth.

The festival rituals unfold over four days, involving activities like holy bathing, fasting, standing in water and offering prayers and offerings to the setting and rising sun. It serves as a way for devotees to seek fulfilment of their wishes, said Singh.

Various ministers and MLAs visited the ghats across the capital, overseeing their cleaning and preparation today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the ghats in Laxmi Bai Nagar, East Kidwai Nagar and Kalibari areas.

The Delhi Government has constructed 1,000 Chhath Ghats this year, facilitating the celebrations for the Purvanchali community without the need for extensive travel. The ITO Yamuna ghat, recognised as the capital’s biggest and oldest ghat, has been equipped with tent facilities for around 1 lakh devotees.

Shivaram Pandey, president, Delhi Chhath Puja Sammiti, clarified that Chhath celebrations are not linked to the Yamuna’s pollution. He emphasised the Sammiti’s active efforts to clean the river using only holy water, avoiding any pollution-spreading elements.

