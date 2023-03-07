 ‘Did not meet our expectations’: Hindi publishers on sales during New Delhi World Book Fair : The Tribune India

‘Did not meet our expectations’: Hindi publishers on sales during New Delhi World Book Fair

Almost 10 lakh people visited the book fair this year, informed organizer National Book Trust

‘Did not meet our expectations’: Hindi publishers on sales during New Delhi World Book Fair

Book lovers visit the World Book Fair on its last day, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 5, 2023. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, March 7

Exam season, poor positioning of stalls and bad network inside halls put a damper on the expectations of Hindi publishers who had hoped for the rising popularity of Hindi literature to translate into “better sales” at the just concluded New Delhi World Book Fair here.

Held at the redeveloped convention centre at Pragati Maidan, the nine-day NDWBF that ended on Sunday lost on its “biggest footfalls”—the students—due to the ongoing exam season, according to publishers.

“The students, be it from college or school, couldn’t make it to the book fair this time because of the exams. So I think the timing of the fair this year was wrong. Like earlier, it should have been held in January.

“The response overall was good, but we were expecting more since this time it was taking place after 2-3 years,” Ashok Maheshwari, managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan, told PTI.

Hindi literature has been claiming its spot in the global arena after author Geetanjali Shree won the International Booker Prize in 2022 for her Hindi novel, “Ret Samadhi”—translated into English as “Tomb of Sand”—and acclaimed Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla bagged the 2023 PEN/Nabokov Award for achievement in international literature. The NDWBF, returning to full physical form after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, saw the participation of nearly 1,000 publishers and exhibitors.

Almost 10 lakh people visited the book fair this year, informed organizer National Book Trust (NBT).

To some publishers, the new layout of the renovated Pragati Maidan convention centre, which saw Hindi book stalls literally pushed to a corner—located at one end of a hall—added to the confusion of visitors, with many leaving the venue before even reaching their stalls.

“We are at one end of the row of the hall. To that extent it is true that if you are coming from gate number 4, our stall is the last stall for the language books. We were at a disadvantage in that regard,” said Meera Johri from publishing house Rajpal and Sons.

In the previous editions of the book fair, Hindi book stalls were located at Hall number 12 in Pragati Maidan, which was the first stall that people coming via metro would pass by.

This year, instead of multiple halls, the fair mainly took place in two halls.

The views of Hindi publishers were also echoed by Hindi authors, like Naveen Choudhary, who said the impact and the sales of books didn’t match the expectation level of the publishers.

Chaudhary, author of bestselling books “Janta Store” and “Dhaai Chal”, said there was a surge in footfalls during weekends but that was not the case on week days.

“The interest for Hindi literature after the global recognition is there but I don’t see that immediately translating into sales . . . So yes, the impact in terms of sales was less, and in my conversations with publishing houses, they admitted that the response was not what they were expecting,” said Chaudhary.

Publishers also cited “poor internet connectivity” inside the halls for “slow sales” of books.

According to Aditi Maheshwari, director of Vani Prakashan group, the reader was not able to make any online payment due to the poor internet connectivity inside the halls.

“There were a lot of network-related connectivity issues. At least 10-12 per cent of the online payments were declined, which of course hampered our sales. “Also, students, who make for biggest footfalls, as well as libraries, didn’t come due to the ongoing exam season,” said Maheshwari, adding that “historical biographies and poetry books” were among the most sold genres at the fair.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Women body builders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman's idol

2
Haryana

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion bid

3
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

4
Himachal

Himachal Cabinet okays excise policy; state to get new category of liquor

5
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

7
Nation

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

8
Nation

15 Hindu students from Pakistan's Punjab University injured after being stopped from celebrating Holi

9
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

10
Punjab

Notices issued to Badals, Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Saini, others in Kotkapura police firing case

Don't Miss

View All
No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Top News

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out on Monday night

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises'

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...

Class 10 students from Rajasthan had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father before April 25; minor arrested

Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches' dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Enforcement Directorate questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

‘Tell him not to drive’, Delhi Police's witty response to Zomato’s tweet about a customer asking it to deliver bhang

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends bizman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody

Chit-fund scam: CBI arrests Pearls group director Harchand Singh Gill after being deported from Fiji

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Satinder Sartaj sets the stage on fire at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated as cops to dupe unemployed youth

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products