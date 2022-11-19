Digital vans to display Cong's 'vision' for polls

New Delhi, November 18
Congress Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary on Friday flagged off ‘Digital Vans’ as part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming civic body elections in the Capital.
The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while the counting of votes will take place on December 7.
The party’s theme for the elections is “Dil Jeeta Hai, Dilli Jeetenge” (We’ve won hearts, we will win Delhi now), Chaudhary said.
The campaign was launched in the presence of Subhash Chopra, chairman of the party’s campaign committee for the elections, former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf and Congress Working Committee member Devender Yadav.
The vans’ digital screens will highlight the Congress’ vision for Delhi’s progress and development and its achievements during its 15-year tenure in the Delhi government, the party said.
The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will be the main theme of the Congress’ publicity campaigns through the digital vans, it added. Chaudhary alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not only gave a “new twist to corruption” but also made Delhi “nashe ki rajdhani” (drug capital).
