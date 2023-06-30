Discom conducts monsoon safety drive in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, June 29

As a part of pre-monsoon safety drive, the discom is conducting inspections and maintenance of electrical equipment and lines installed in public areas to minimise the risk of electricity-related incidents here, an official statement said.

The drive aimed to ensure the safety of discom consumers was carried out in view of the two deaths due to electrocution in Delhi within a span of 48 hours.

As a part of the ongoing preventive maintenance activity, the discom is conducting tree trimming exercises in the vicinity of electrical installations, poles, and overhead lines to prevent leakage current and power interruption, it said.

According to the statement, discom has recently conducted leakage testing of 9,154 poles, 300 PWD/MCD poles, 66 ATMs, and 81 streetlight poles installed in MCD and DDA parks, and the same drive shall be continued.

Due attention is being given to ensuring the healthiness of the earthing of electrical installations. “The discom has also carried out safety audits of more than 1,100 major public installations like malls, hospitals, schools, and colleges to ensure public safety and will continue to do so throughout the year,” it said.

“Notices are being served wherever violations are observed and supply is being disconnected for dangerous installations,” it added.