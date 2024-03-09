Diverse talents shine at National Creators’ Award on Women’s Day

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 8

In a grand celebration of talent and creativity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded a distinguished group of women with the prestigious National Creators’ Award, coinciding with the International Women’s Day. From renowned playback singer Maithili Thakur to former ISRO scientist Pankti Pandey and housewife-turned-digital-entrepreneur Kabita Singh, the event showcased the diverse talents of Indian women across various fields.

Maithili, acclaimed as the ‘Cultural Ambassador of the Year’, mesmerised the audience with her soulful rendition of a devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva. Trained in Indian classical music and folk music, Maithili has garnered widespread recognition for her performances in Hindi and Bhojpuri languages. Her journey to fame began in 2011 when she appeared on the reality show ‘Little Champs’, followed by appearances on ‘Indian Idol junior’ and ‘Rising Star’, where she emerged as the runners-up.

Pandey, recipient of the ‘Green Champion Award’, was honoured for her advocacy of Mission LiFE, promoting sustainable living practices. Pandey, known as a ‘zero waste practitioner’ and ‘slow fashion advocate’, shares simple do-it-yourself techniques for leading an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

The ‘Best Creative for Social Change’ award was bestowed upon Jaya Kishori, renowned as the ‘Meera of modern times’, for her insightful storytelling inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana. Through her narratives, she inspires youth to embrace cultural heritage while navigating modern-day challenges.

Kamiya Jani, recognised as the ‘Best Travel Creator’, captivates audiences with her exploration of food, travel and lifestyle. Known as the ‘travel queen’, Kamiya’s videos showcase the beauty and diversity of India, inspiring others to embark on their own adventures.

Keerthika Govindhasamy, known as Keerthi History, received the ‘Best Storyteller Award’ for her engaging reinterpretation of historical events. Her poignant narratives resonate with audiences, offering fresh perspectives on India’s rich heritage.

Jahnvi Singh, recipient of the ‘Heritage Fashion Icon Award’, promotes Indian textiles and fashion through her Instagram content. Embracing traditional motifs and techniques, Jahnvi advocates for the revival of Indian craftsmanship.

Shraddha, honoured as the ‘Best Creative Creator – Female’, entertains audiences with her multilingual comedy sets, offering a humorous take on contemporary issues. Known for her spontaneity and wit, Shraddha’s content appeals to viewers of all ages.

Kabita Singh, awarded for her culinary prowess as ‘Best Creator in Food Category’, empowers audiences with her recipes and tutorials. Through her channel ‘Kabita’s Kitchen’, she emphasises the importance of cooking as a life skill and advocates for food sustainability.

With over 1.5 lakh nominations and 10 lakh votes cast across 20 categories, the National Creators’ Awards celebrate the creativity and innovation of digital creators shaping India’s cultural landscape. From storytelling to fashion, travel, and beyond, these exceptional women exemplify the spirit of creativity and empowerment on International Women’s Day.

