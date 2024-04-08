DJB got Rs 28 400 crore since 2015-16; lacks accountability: Delhi Principal Secretary (Finance) tells Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Maintaining that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) received more than Rs 28,400 crore since 2015-16, the Delhi Government's Principal Secretary (Finance) has told the Supreme Court that the DJB did not use the funds as per sanction conditions and lacked accountability.

"Despite receiving more than Rs 28,400 crores of rupees from public exchequer (i.e. GNCTD) since 2015-16, there is no accountability, and the funds have not been used as per sanction conditions, as indicated by the CAG in its report,” Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra Verma said in an affidavit filed in response to the Delhi Government’s petition alleging non-release of funds to the body responsible for supplying potable water to residents of the national capital.

"This becomes more worrisome that the CAG audit has been delayed by non-preparation of balance sheet, which needs examination about the conduct of DJB in this regard," the affidavit stated, adding Rs 4,572.90 crore has been released for 2023-24 alone.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on April 5 asked the Delhi Government’s Principal Secretary (Finance) to release funds to the DJB – which is responsible for supplying potable water to the national capital. It had also made the DJB a party to the petition filed by the Delhi Government.

The top court is likely to take up the matter on April 10.

Contesting the claims made by the Delhi Government, the affidavit referred to the Chief Secretary’s March 15 report that flagged "serious problems" related to water supply and maintenance of sewage lines being faced by residents of Delhi.

"Water tariffs (and thus sewer tariffs as they are calculated as 60% of the water tariffs) have not been increased since 01.02.2018 (which used to be revised every year by way of enhancement @ 10% per annum), and service charges have not been increased since 01.01.2015, thus affecting the financial health of the DJB,” the affidavit submitted.

It sought dismissal of the AAP government’s petition, terming it as completely "untenable, misconceived and un-supported by facts and law" and not having been filed after following the due process.

The DJB was losing out on a potential revenue of about Rs 1,200 crore per annum due to non-enhancement of tariff against domestic bills alone, it stated.

"While the number of consumers with dues was about 11 lakhs in July, 2023, the same had risen to over 14 lakhs in January, 2024, implying that consumers were wilfully not depositing their dues in anticipation of yet another scheme as was being announced," the affidavit submitted.

"At one end the loans and interests thereon upon DJB has surpassed the figure of Rs. 73,000 crore and Delhi Jal Board has repeatedly informed the GNCTD that it is not in a position to repay its debt to the GNCTD, and at the same time DJB is not following the statutory provisions to bring in financial probity," it further said, adding directions on the Chief Secretary’s report were still awaited from the office of the Delhi Water Minister who has filed the petition.

"The DJB has received a total of Rs 76,923.82 crore from various sources and out of which, Rs. 75,313.42 crore was spent leaving a balance of Rs 1610.40 Crore in the bank accounts of Delhi Jal Board. But in the absence of balance closing certificates from the various banks, the audit couldn't confirm the balances as shown by the DJB," it said.

Contesting the Delhi Government’s claims, the affidavit said the DJB is not a government but statutory body constituted under the Delhi Water Board Act, 1998.

The affidavit said it’s not about release of funds allotted in the Budget by the Legislative Assembly, but a case in which the city government provided funds to the DJB in form of "capital loans, grant-in-aid, subsidies, ways and means" on the recommendations of the administrative department.

