 DJB got Rs 28 400 crore since 2015-16; lacks accountability: Delhi Principal Secretary (Finance) tells Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • DJB got Rs 28 400 crore since 2015-16; lacks accountability: Delhi Principal Secretary (Finance) tells Supreme Court

DJB got Rs 28 400 crore since 2015-16; lacks accountability: Delhi Principal Secretary (Finance) tells Supreme Court

Funds have not been used as per sanction conditions, as indicated by the CAG in its report, says Ashish Chandra Verma

DJB got Rs 28 400 crore since 2015-16; lacks accountability: Delhi Principal Secretary (Finance) tells Supreme Court

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Maintaining that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) received more than Rs 28,400 crore since 2015-16, the Delhi Government's Principal Secretary (Finance) has told the Supreme Court that the DJB did not use the funds as per sanction conditions and lacked accountability.

"Despite receiving more than Rs 28,400 crores of rupees from public exchequer (i.e. GNCTD) since 2015-16, there is no accountability, and the funds have not been used as per sanction conditions, as indicated by the CAG in its report,” Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra Verma said in an affidavit filed in response to the Delhi Government’s petition alleging non-release of funds to the body responsible for supplying potable water to residents of the national capital.

"This becomes more worrisome that the CAG audit has been delayed by non-preparation of balance sheet, which needs examination about the conduct of DJB in this regard," the affidavit stated, adding Rs 4,572.90 crore has been released for 2023-24 alone.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on April 5 asked the Delhi Government’s Principal Secretary (Finance) to release funds to the DJB – which is responsible for supplying potable water to the national capital. It had also made the DJB a party to the petition filed by the Delhi Government.

The top court is likely to take up the matter on April 10.

Contesting the claims made by the Delhi Government, the affidavit referred to the Chief Secretary’s March 15 report that flagged "serious problems" related to water supply and maintenance of sewage lines being faced by residents of Delhi.

"Water tariffs (and thus sewer tariffs as they are calculated as 60% of the water tariffs) have not been increased since 01.02.2018 (which used to be revised every year by way of enhancement @ 10% per annum), and service charges have not been increased since 01.01.2015, thus affecting the financial health of the DJB,” the affidavit submitted.

It sought dismissal of the AAP government’s petition, terming it as completely "untenable, misconceived and un-supported by facts and law" and not having been filed after following the due process.

The DJB was losing out on a potential revenue of about Rs 1,200 crore per annum due to non-enhancement of tariff against domestic bills alone, it stated.

"While the number of consumers with dues was about 11 lakhs in July, 2023, the same had risen to over 14 lakhs in January, 2024, implying that consumers were wilfully not depositing their dues in anticipation of yet another scheme as was being announced," the affidavit submitted.

"At one end the loans and interests thereon upon DJB has surpassed the figure of Rs. 73,000 crore and Delhi Jal Board has repeatedly informed the GNCTD that it is not in a position to repay its debt to the GNCTD, and at the same time DJB is not following the statutory provisions to bring in financial probity," it further said, adding directions on the Chief Secretary’s report were still awaited from the office of the Delhi Water Minister who has filed the petition.

"The DJB has received a total of Rs 76,923.82 crore from various sources and out of which, Rs. 75,313.42 crore was spent leaving a balance of Rs 1610.40 Crore in the bank accounts of Delhi Jal Board. But in the absence of balance closing certificates from the various banks, the audit couldn't confirm the balances as shown by the DJB," it said.

Contesting the Delhi Government’s claims, the affidavit said the DJB is not a government but statutory body constituted under the Delhi Water Board Act, 1998.

The affidavit said it’s not about release of funds allotted in the Budget by the Legislative Assembly, but a case in which the city government provided funds to the DJB in form of "capital loans, grant-in-aid, subsidies, ways and means" on the recommendations of the administrative department.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

3
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

4
Punjab

Private traders to double wheat purchase in Punjab this year

5
Trending

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

6
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

7
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm expected in north-west India this week

8
Himachal

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

9
Haryana

JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress

10
Himachal

Retd IAF officer’s wife killed in Bir paragliding mishap

Don't Miss

View All
From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

Top News

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed for ‘publicity’: Delhi High Court

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

The High Court terms third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal a 'pub...

TMC leaders stage dharna outside Election Commission’s office; demands chiefs of CBI, I-T, NIA and ED be changed

Protesting Trinamool Congress leaders detained by cops outside Election Commission’s office in Delhi

Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Saga...

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber accused of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

The court was hearing Sattai’s plea challenging order of Mad...

Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

The move comes almost a month after his son Brijendra Singh ...

Congress, National Conference finalise seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls in J-K, Ladakh

Congress, National Conference finalise seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls in J-K, Ladakh

The Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok...


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on ‘irregularities’ in Delhi Jal Board marshalled out of Assembly

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’