DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee allegedly killed his wife and daughter before hanging himself in east Delhi's Jyoti Colony area on Tuesday, the police said.

A PCR call was received at around 12 pm where a Delhi Metro employee informed that when he reached out to his colleague Sushil Kumar (43), who did not come to the office, he was crying over the call and said that he killed everybody, a senior police officer said. Police reached Kumar's house and found three bodies there.