DMRC partners with Airtel for smart card top-up facility

PTI

New Delhi, January 29

Delhi Metro has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to provide one more smart card top-up facility to commuters, officials said on Sunday.

“This new initiative is focused on contributing to the government’s vision of Digital India and financial inclusion,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The top-up facility of Delhi Metro’s smart cards would now be possible through Airtel Payments Bank, it said.

“The transactions will be completely safe and the card or internet banking details will be saved only once by the application,” it added.