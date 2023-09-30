Doctor attacked with knife at her Delhi clinic

New Delhi, September 30
A 40-year-old doctor was allegedly attacked with a knife by a person at her clinic in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden Extension area on Saturday, police said.
In the afternoon, a person came to Dr Sangay Bhutia’s clinic and attacked her with a knife in the staircase of the building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.
Bhutia runs a clinic on the ground floor of the building and lives on the upper floors, he said.
After the incident, the attacker fled from the spot. The victim has multiple stab injuries and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.
A case of attempt to murder is being registered. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, they said.
Prima facie, no angle of robbery has been found and the attacker appears to be someone known. However, it is yet to be confirmed, the DCP added.
