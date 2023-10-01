Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

New Delhi, September 30
A 40-year-old doctor was allegedly attacked with a knife by a person at her clinic in west Delhi's Tagore Garden Extension area on Saturday, the police said.
In the afternoon, a person came to Dr Sangay Bhutia's clinic and attacked her with a knife in the staircase of the building, DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case