Doctor attacked with knife in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, September 30

A 40-year-old doctor was allegedly attacked with a knife by a person at her clinic in west Delhi's Tagore Garden Extension area on Saturday, the police said.

In the afternoon, a person came to Dr Sangay Bhutia's clinic and attacked her with a knife in the staircase of the building, DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.