Documentary on illegal Indian call centres screened by US embassy

New Delhi, April 10
The US embassy organised a special screening of the documentary “Bogus Phone Operators”, an investigative crime series, at the American Centre in New Delhi. In the documentary, the audience saw how American and Indian authorities had teamed up to unravel a multi-million-dollar scam by impersonators preying on elderly US citizens.
The documentary shed light on the scale and severity of the alleged scam, its impact on US victims and the subsequent investigation involving cyber experts, lawyers and a joint operation between Indian police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
