Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

Ahead of the festive season of Dasehra and Diwali, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Police not to issue temporary licences for sale of firecrackers in the national capital.

A Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna reserved its verdict on a PIL seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution levels, including in Delhi-NCR region.

It had Wednesday refused to interfere with the Delhi Government’s order banning manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital.

“No, we are not going to interfere. Where the government has banned firecrackers, it means complete ban. People’s health is important. If you want to burst firecrackers, go to states where there is no ban,” the Bench had told the counsel for BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari who complained that a complete ban had been imposed on firecrackers despite the court allowing bursting of green firecrackers.

“We have to see what level of work has been done over the years and whether any additional directions are required to be issued. We see that most of the aspects have been taken care of by various orders passed by this court from time to time,” the Bench — which also included Justice MM Sundresh — said on Thursday.

