Don’t worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, February 27
“There are many party colleagues inside the jail. I keep having word with them. They all are enjoying it inside,” saidSaurabh Bhardwaj, who is theAam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and an MLA of the Delhi legislative assembly.
He was addressing his party workers, on Monday, when he apparently claimed that‘staying’ inside the Delhi Jails was a ‘majje’ (an ‘enjoyment’) and they (party workers) didn’t have to worry.
Notably, Delhi prisons come under the administrative jurisdiction of the Delhi government’s home department.
Party workers were staging a sit-in at the office against the BJP government over the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia when Bharadwaj made all these assertions.
Bhardwaj further said, “The good thing is that Delhi Jails was under Delhi Government.” AAP leader told the AAP workers that those who would go to jail – while protesting against the arrest of Manish Sisodia – would get a certificate from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said, “Those who will go to jail will get a certificate. Just like our freedom fighters. Those workers – who will have certificates – will be taken care of while distributing party tickets.”
The statements come months after AAP minister Satyendra Jain was accused by the BJP of living luxurious life and had released two videos in this regard. In the first video, Jain was seen receiving a massage while the AAP minister was having a meal of his choice in the other video. The AAP government had then said that he was getting physiotherapy treatment and was not any special treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura
Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that ...
Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody
CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection wit...
Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP
AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP'...
EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3
Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last d...
Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC
High Court Bench dismisses batch of petitions assailing the ...