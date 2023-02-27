 Don’t worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers : The Tribune India

Don't worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers

Delhi prisons come under the administrative jurisdiction of the Delhi government’s home department

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 27

“There are many party colleagues inside the jail. I keep having word with them. They all are enjoying it inside,” saidSaurabh Bhardwaj, who is theAam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and an MLA of the Delhi legislative assembly.

He was addressing his party workers, on Monday, when he apparently claimed that‘staying’ inside the Delhi Jails was a ‘majje’ (an ‘enjoyment’) and they (party workers) didn’t have to worry.

Notably, Delhi prisons come under the administrative jurisdiction of the Delhi government’s home department.

Party workers were staging a sit-in at the office against the BJP government over the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia when Bharadwaj made all these assertions.

Bhardwaj further said, “The good thing is that Delhi Jails was under Delhi Government.” AAP leader told the AAP workers that those who would go to jail – while protesting against the arrest of Manish Sisodia – would get a certificate from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said, “Those who will go to jail will get a certificate. Just like our freedom fighters. Those workers – who will have certificates – will be taken care of while distributing party tickets.”

The statements come months after AAP minister Satyendra Jain was accused by the BJP of living luxurious life and had released two videos in this regard. In the first video, Jain was seen receiving a massage while the AAP minister was having a meal of his choice in the other video. The AAP government had then said that he was getting physiotherapy treatment and was not any special treatment.

Exit polls: BJP to retain Tripura, Meghalaya sees four-cornered contest

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that ...

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection wit...

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP'...

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last d...

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

High Court Bench dismisses batch of petitions assailing the ...


Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

LG Anil Baijal put final stamp on excise policy papers, he should be probed, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery