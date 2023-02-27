Don’t worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 27

“There are many party colleagues inside the jail. I keep having word with them. They all are enjoying it inside,” saidSaurabh Bhardwaj, who is theAam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and an MLA of the Delhi legislative assembly.

He was addressing his party workers, on Monday, when he apparently claimed that‘staying’ inside the Delhi Jails was a ‘majje’ (an ‘enjoyment’) and they (party workers) didn’t have to worry.

Notably, Delhi prisons come under the administrative jurisdiction of the Delhi government’s home department.

Party workers were staging a sit-in at the office against the BJP government over the arrest of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia when Bharadwaj made all these assertions.

Bhardwaj further said, “The good thing is that Delhi Jails was under Delhi Government.” AAP leader told the AAP workers that those who would go to jail – while protesting against the arrest of Manish Sisodia – would get a certificate from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said, “Those who will go to jail will get a certificate. Just like our freedom fighters. Those workers – who will have certificates – will be taken care of while distributing party tickets.”

The statements come months after AAP minister Satyendra Jain was accused by the BJP of living luxurious life and had released two videos in this regard. In the first video, Jain was seen receiving a massage while the AAP minister was having a meal of his choice in the other video. The AAP government had then said that he was getting physiotherapy treatment and was not any special treatment.