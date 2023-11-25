DPCC chief decries demolition of jhuggis

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, Nov 24

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely condemned the demolition of 250 jhuggis (slum houses) made out of mud and iron sheets, at Sundar Nursery, near Delhi Public School, Mathura Road.

He criticised the Central and Delhi Governments for their insensitivity towards hundreds of poor people left exposed to the chilly weather, in clear violation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 3) in Delhi, which suspended all construction and demolition activities.

Lovely accused the government of misrepresenting the case of the slum houses in court, asserting that special permission was claimed for the demolition, disrupting the lives of poor.

He criticised the Delhi Government’s insensitive actions, emphasising that JJ Clusters, set up before 2006, should not have been demolished without providing alternate accommodation. He lamented that the poor, already burdened, now face homelessness due to the demolition expenses passed on to them.

Lovely decried the demolition, stating that if the 45 thousand flats constructed by the Congress Government had been allotted, residents would not be rendered roofless overnight. The DPCC president underscored his party’s efforts during its governance, securing admissions for children from these slum clusters in prestigious schools under the Economically Weaker Section category.

The demolition, carried out by the CPWD, MCD, Land and Development Department and Delhi Police, also included structures like a temple and a mosque.

