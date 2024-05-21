DPCC chief slams Centre for neglect of street vendors

New Delhi, May 20
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav criticised the Central Government for neglecting street vendors in the Capital. He said no vending zone had been created, leading to harassment by land-owning agencies such as the DDA, MCD, and NDMC.
Addressing a Town Hall meeting at the Constitution Club today, Yadav said the Street Vendors Act-2014, which was passed by the Congress-led UPA government, was aimed at regulating street vendors in public areas and protecting their rights. But, the Modi government has not taken any steps to implement it. He said at least 2.5 per cent of the total population of Delhi would benefit when the Street Vendors Act-2014 is fully implemented.
