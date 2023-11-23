DPCC starts Rahul Gandhi’s WhatsApp channel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

In a stride towards digital connectivity, the Congress party has embraced the age of social media by launching an exclusive public channel of Rahul Gandhi on WhatsApp.

The move will facilitate easy connection with the public. The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) marked this step by unveiling the channel here, already amassing 42 lakh followers.

The channel aims at keeping individuals aligned with the policies of the Congress and informed about the latest updates on party programmes, tours and policies. With this, Rahul Gandhi can directly communicate his messages to party members and followers without intermediary channels, as expressed by party workers.

Setting the tone, DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely became the first state president to unveil and join the channel in Delhi. Lovely extended the invitation not only to Congress workers and leaders, but also to the general public, residents welfare associations and members of various organisations. He said scanning the provided code grants direct access to Gandhi’s posts, offering insights into his vision and plans for the country. Lovely underscored that the channel amplifies the party’s perspectives and policies.

