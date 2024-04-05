 Drainage in Capital a major issue ahead of General Election : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  Drainage in Capital a major issue ahead of General Election
INDIA VOTES 2024

Drainage in Capital a major issue ahead of General Election

Drainage in Capital a major issue ahead of General Election

A motorcyclist passes through a waterlogged underpass during rain in New Delhi. File photo



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 4

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, Delhi finds itself grappling with a multitude of unresolved issues, notably the urgent need for an efficient drainage system.

Recurring flooding across city

Rapid urbanisation and significant shifts in land usage have led to recurring flooding in various parts of the city. These challenges are compounded by factors such as extensive surface concretisation, disappearing water bodies, encroachments on stormwater drains and the discharge of untreated sewage and waste, obstructing the natural flow of water

Candidates under scrutiny

With the impending elections, political candidates are under increased scrutiny to address these long-standing issues and deliver on promises of comprehensive solutions. As Delhi navigates through its myriad challenges, the resolution of its drainage crisis remains a paramount concern, demanding concerted efforts from policymakers and authorities alike

Delhi struggles with inadequate drainage infrastructure and it is an important issue during polls. Residents point out that a crisis would hit the city soon after the new government is formed in June. Recurrent flooding and sanitation issues inevitably strike the city when the monsoon rains arrive.

The city’s population explosion, surging from 4 million in 1971 to approximately 33 million today, positions it as the world’s second-most populous city. However, the development of sewage infrastructure has failed to keep pace with this exponential growth, posing significant threats to sanitation, river water quality and public health. Merely 55 per cent of the urban Delhi’s population has access to a centralised sewerage system.

Delhi boasts 201 natural drains, divided into three primary drainage basins: Najafgarh, Trans-Yamuna and Barapullah. However, rapid urbanisation and significant shifts in land usage have led to recurring flooding in various parts of the city. These challenges are compounded by factors such as extensive surface concretisation, disappearing water bodies, encroachments on stormwater drains and the discharge of untreated sewage and waste, obstructing the natural flow of water.

Furthermore, the management of the drainage system involves multiple agencies, contributing to the complexity of the situation. The absence of a comprehensive drainage master plan since 1976 exacerbates the predicament. Despite the Congress party’s initiative in 2011, tasking the IIT-Delhi to devise a drainage master plan, the subsequent change in government in 2018 stalled progress.

Addressing the drainage system, Jitender Kochar, spokesperson for the Delhi Congress, highlighted the party’s endeavours under Sheila Dixit’s administration, but lamented the lack of action following the change in leadership. Kochar asserted plans to engage with the AAP government, the party’s alliance partner, to tackle these issues upon assuming office. He said, “After assuming the offices with the alliance, we will bring up the issues with the AAP government that is our alliance partner and work on the betterment for the Delhiites.”

Last year’s severe flooding had prompted CM Arvind Kejriwal to acknowledge the inadequacy of the drainage system in coping with unprecedented rainfall. He had conceded that the system was ill-equipped to handle the deluge, resulting in waterlogging and overflowing drains across various localities.

He emphasised the necessity for substantial upgrades to mitigate future inundation risks. Kejriwal said last monsoon, “Delhi was able to handle 100-125 mm rainfall in the past few years. But From July 8 to July 9, Delhi received 153 mm of rainfall. This is the highest in 40 years, due to which the people are facing difficulties.”

Residents corroborate the dire situation, with complaints of perennial drainage issues. Mukul, a shopkeeper in Chawri Bazaar, decried the lack of action despite continuous overflow throughout the year, illustrating the prevailing frustration among locals. Mukul stated, “The drain in the road near the shops overflows all year long and not just during the monsoon season yet when we file the complaints, no action is ever taken.”

In a bid to address these pressing concerns, Yogendra Chandolia, BJP candidate for northwest Delhi, pledged to prioritise water drainage issues in his constituency within the first 100 days of assuming office. Chandolia pinpointed Kirari as emblematic of the drainage system’s failure, vowing to collaborate with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to formulate a comprehensive plan within the initial 30 days.

He said, “Especially in Kirari, a part of the nortwest constituency where there are almost three lakh voters and 10 lakh residents, the area is the epitome of the failure of the drainage system of Delhi. The people have to walk through the sewage water as the drains stay flooded. Upon assuming office, I will talk with the LG of Delhi and figure out a plan for the drainage issue in the area within the first 30 days.”

Subhash, a resident of Uttam Nagar, echoed similar grievances, citing persistent sewage overflow plaguing the area and posing both olfactory and sanitary hazards to nearby residents. Subhash stated, “There is almost always an acute sewage overflowing issue in my area, it not only stinks but is not sanitarily safe for the residents nearby.”

The recurring theme of inadequate drainage infrastructure in Delhi underscores the urgency for a tangible action. With the impending elections, political candidates are under increased scrutiny to address these long-standing issues and deliver on promises of comprehensive solutions. As Delhi navigates through its myriad challenges, the resolution of its drainage crisis remains a paramount concern, demanding concerted efforts from policymakers and authorities alike.

#Lok Sabha


