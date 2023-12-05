Drive to divert youth from crime to sport

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 4

In an initiative to divert district youth from cybercrime and social media addiction, the Nuh police have taken over seven district defunct stadiums, five unused “vyayamshalas” and two open grounds, and tied up with ex-armymen involved in sport to train youth._

Launched a week ago at Nuh, Tauru, Nagina and Ferozepur Jhirka blocks, the initiative is already proving to be a success, with 30 to 40 youths arriving at the stadiums daily.

The brainchild of SP Narendra Bijarnia, the idea was born in August after investigation into the infamous Nuh riots revealed that these were instigated by YouTube gangs of idle youths — primarily school dropouts — whiling away their time on social media and indulging in a war of words with cow vigilantes, or rumour-mongering.

A survey revealed that social media addiction plagued every second home in the district, with youths lacking skills and education trying to make a quick buck through it, or engaging in cybercrime.

The police then searched available sites and zeroed in on ex-armymen who had played nationals, to guide these youth.

Today, the grounds are buzzing with aspirants, who are seeking to be trained in sports such kabaddi, cricket, badminton, etc.

“The idea is still in its nascent stage, but has clicked with the local youth. Youths are coming every day to train with enthusiasm.

