Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

New Delhi, April 25
A drone was spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, police said.
Information was received that a drone has been seen over the CM’s residence at the Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.
The official said that investigation is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet
Agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantl...
First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship under 'Operation Kaveri'
278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saud...
Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president
The apex court listed the matter for further hearing on Frid...
Police station set afire by locals protesting over death of teenage girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj
People allegedly belonging to Adivasi and Rajbangshi communi...
US President Joe Biden launches 2024 re-election bid
Biden, a Democrat, made the announcement in a promotional vi...