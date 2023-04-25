 Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police : The Tribune India

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Police say investigation is underway

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Arvind Kejriwal. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, April 25

A drone was spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, police said.

Information was received that a drone has been seen over the CM’s residence at the Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

The official said that investigation is underway.

