Drug racket busted in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, November 8

The Delhi Police on Wednesday busted a major drug racket comprising a de-addiction centre, a medical store and eight suppliers along with their aides.

A joint operation called Operation Cleansweep of the Anti-Narcotic Task Force of Crime Branch of Delhi Police and North District Police and assisted by the Drug Departments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh was launched on the Yamuna floodplain to clear the area of drug peddlers.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 22 strips of Buprenorphine (2 mg), 28 syringes, 74 needles, 850 injections and vials of Avil (10 ml) and seven bags containing 2,800 injections of other drugs.

The police raided the premises of a de-addiction centre named Elegant Clinic in Jahangirpuri area, whose in-charge was found to be indulging in drug trafficking.