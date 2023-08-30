DSGMC demands apology from Yaariyan 2 makers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent legal notice to producers and directors of film ‘Yaariyan 2’ saying a non-baptised actor has been presented wearing sacred Kirpan and asked them to apologise within three days or face legal action.

In a statement released here today, DSGMC president, Harmeet Singh Kalka; general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon and Jaspreet Singh Karmsar, chairman of religious affairs committee, said film producers and directors have committed a sacrilegious act by presenting actor Meezan Jafri wearing sacred Kirpan in the movie trailer.

They said through a legal notice we have asked producers and directors to stop its broadcast and advertising, unconditionally apologise to the DSGMC and Sikh community, issue a clarification on misrepresenting Sikh faith and unconditionally cease and desist from repeating such acts in future.

#DSGMC #Sikhs