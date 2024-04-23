DSGMC observes ‘Jyoti Jyot Diwas’ of Guru Har Krishan

New Delhi, April 22
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) observed the ‘Jyoti Jyot Diwas’ of Guru Har Krishan at Gurdwara Bala Sahib in South Delhi on Monday.
‘Jyoti Jyot Diwas’ signifies the passing away of Guru Har Krishan, who was cremated at the site where Gurdwara Bala Sahib now stands. Guru Har Krishan was the eighth Sikh guru.
Speaking at the event, DSGMC chairman Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon highlighted Guru Har Krishan’s dedication during the smallpox epidemic, during which he worked tirelessly despite being afflicted by the disease himself.
Kalka mentioned that the DSGMC was following Guru Har Krishan’s example by providing improved medical services to the public. Free dialysis facilities were available at Bala Sahib Hospital, benefiting around 75,000 patients. Additionally, MRI and CT scans were conducted at a nominal fee of Rs 50 at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib complex.
The upcoming Guru Har Krishan Medical Institute, set to commence operations on May 5 at the Bala Sahib Gurdwara complex, will feature 125 beds and modern medical equipment manned by experienced doctors to provide quality treatment.
Further, a ‘PET scan’ machine was being installed at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib complex, aiding in cancer detection and significantly benefiting the community.
