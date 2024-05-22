DSGMC to hold Punjabi, Sikh history classes from June 1

New Delhi, May 21
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC)’s ‘Dharam Prachar Department’ will conduct classes for kids on Punjabi and Sikh history. These classes will be held across the country from June 1 to June 21.
Jaspreet Singh Karamsar, chairman of the Dharam Prachar Department, said due to the success of previous camps, there is now a demand to set up similar camps nationwide.
The committee has decided to conduct these camps not only in Delhi, but also in Haryana and Punjab. Camps will be organised in Agra, Raipur, Bengal, Patna and Lucknow.
Karamsar said more than 20,000 children were expected to participate in these camps, with 600 teachers volunteering to teach Punjabi and Sikh history.
