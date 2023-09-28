DTC to ink pact to buy e-buses for mohalla scheme

PTI

New Delhi, September 27

The Delhi Government’s ambitious ‘mohalla’ bus scheme is expected to be rolled out within the next few months with the DTC likely to sign a contract for procuring electric buses this week, an official said on Wednesday.

The mohalla bus service, announced in the 2023-24 Delhi Budget, aims to deploy shorter 9m electric buses to boost last-mile connectivity in areas with roads that have less width or are crowded.

“We are likely to sign a contract with e-bus manufacturers this week or early next week for procurement of buses. The delivery of buses will take between three to five months,” the official said.