DU graduates show resilience amid placement challenges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

In the wake of the pandemic’s impact on the job market, Delhi University (DU) graduates are exhibiting resilience in navigating placement challenges. While dedicated placement cells in DU colleges strive to attract companies, a noticeable discrepancy emerges between top-tier and lower bracket colleges.

Examining Delhi’s college landscape reveals varying salary packages. Leading institutions such as Hansraj and Miranda House boast impressive high salary packages, with Lady Sri Ram achieving a remarkable Rs 44 lakh per annum last year. On the other hand, lower bracket colleges like Sri Guru Gobind Singh and Zakir Hussain face challenges, securing packages in the range of only Rs 3-4 lakh per annum. The hurdles for these colleges extend beyond reputation to factors like being off-campus and a lack of essential soft and hard skills.

Yashasvi Agarwal, a member of the placement cell at Zakir Hussain, acknowledges the need for improvement, stating, “We are working on enhancing students’ skills in Hindi and English as language becomes a barrier with students coming from every nook and corner of India.” Delays in approval procedures from placement cells to academic authorities add some obstacles.

In contrast, Miranda House attributes its success in placements not only to its reputation, but also to numerous workshops and seminars fostering skill development. Nishtha Kaushik, president of the placement cell at Miranda House, anticipates a significant increase in placements this year, surpassing the 100-plus students placed last year.

Lady Sri Ram sets a unique dynamic, with a remarkable number of students opting for placements. Mehak Saneja, a placement cell member, shares that the average package here is around Rs 12 LPA.

Hansraj student Neha emphasises the importance of alumni connections and organised webinars and seminars. However, president Pushpendra of Moti Lal Nehru Evening College acknowledges the need for improvement in placement cell’s activity, citing a lack of placements over the past three years in his college.

Despite spending years at DU, some students express dissatisfaction, claiming they do not always feel they get their money’s worth. However, these narratives showcase the diverse challenges and opportunities within the DU placement landscape, with ongoing efforts to bridge gaps and enhance the overall experience for students.