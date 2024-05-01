DU odd semester exam results out

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has announced the results for its odd semester examinations covering a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses, including BA, BSc, MA, MSc, BA LLB, MCom, and BCom. The exams, held from November to December 2023, saw the publication of mark sheets for both regular and School of Open Learning (SOL) programmes. The recently declared results include those of Master of Science (Mathematics) for various semesters. Candidates can access their mark sheets for these exams on the official DU website at exam.du.ac.in.

Korean Embassy DCM attends Seminar

New Delhi: Lim Sang-Woo, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Korean Embassy in India, recently attended the 14th AKLEI seminar on ‘Korean Language Education in India and its Indianization’. Held on April 26-27, the event celebrated the inauguration of the MA course in Korean language at Delhi University. Hosted by the Department of East Asian Studies, University of Delhi, the seminar aimed to enhance Korean language education in India while embracing Indian cultural influences.