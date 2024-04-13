DU signs MoU with Russia’s HSE University

PTI

New Delhi, April 12

Delhi University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSE University, Russia for knowledge and resource sharing.

The MoU was signed by Vikas Gupta, registrar, University of Delhi and Nikita Anisimov, rector, HSE University, Russia.

The MoU will facilitate exchange programmes for student, researchers and faculty members, along with the sharing of knowledge and experience within areas of mutual interest, a statement said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday also inaugurated a Centre of Excellence and Mirror Lab at the Faculty of Technology on Friday.

The centre will provide HSE University an outlet to have campus presence in a foreign university to promote academic exchanges, aimed at promoting joint research initiatives.

