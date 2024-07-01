DU students accuse seniors of harassment

PTI

New Delhi, June 30

Several first-year students at the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) of Delhi University have filed complaints against their seniors accusing them of harassment, prompting the institute administration to launch an investigation into the matter.

FMS Dean Venkat Raman said the matter was being probed and action would be taken if the allegations were found to be true.

According to a complaint sent to the grievance redressal cell of the institute, students have alleged they were assigned tasks with “odd” deadlines like 2.30 am and called for interactions at “odd” hours like 5 am on the campus, failing which they were forced to sign off their summer placement support. The placement cell of the FMS is run by senior students.

Two emails, dated June 22 and 23, show that students were given assignments late night at 10 pm and they were asked to submit these by 2.29.59 am.

In a complaint submitted to the grievance redressal cell, a student alleged, “Since June 15, we have been overworked, sleep deprived, subjected to threats and made to feel incompetent. As if the extreme pressure was not enough, the seniors mark our work with nasty feedback that we feel is intended to demoralise and humiliate us.”

A student suffered a panic attack and fell unconscious on the campus due to this behaviour, another email reporting the incident alleged. When asked about the allegations, the FMS dean said these MBA students were given case studies to provide them corporate-like exposure.

“Such tasks are given by seniors to help them prepare better for placement. If a task was given at 2.30 am, then you must see that the seniors were also awake till then to assess the assignments,” Raman said.

He said they were basically helping each other. However, in the process if anything wrong was said, necessary action will be taken, the dean added.

“First-year students are asked to give an anti-ragging undertaking at the time of their joining. We have an anti-ragging committee in place. If anyone feels they were subjected to objectionable behaviour, they can reach out to the committee,” Raman said.