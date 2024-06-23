Dumped waste becoming cattle meal

Improper garbage disposal has emerged as a major challenge in the city. Not only does it result in filthy civic conditions, but it also poses a threat to the health of residents as well as stray animals such as cows. Stray cattle can be seen feeding on dumped waste, including plastic, metal and other items. This may lead to serious illness and even untimely death of the animals that consume the waste. As waste is dumped in the open, it adds to pollution and unhygienic conditions prevailing in the city. Ravi Dubey, Faridabad
Break for construction workers
In view of the extreme heat prevailing across the Capital and the entire country, it was announced in Delhi that workers would be allowed a three-hour break during construction activities. However, this policy has not been fully implemented, as labourers are still seen working in the hot afternoon, facing dangerous heat conditions. The authorities concerned must ensure that the break is enforced without any lapses to protect the health and wellbeing of the workers.
Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram
