Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

The Delhi Government has issued notice/challan to 253 construction sites for violating anti-dust guidelines, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. Fines amounting to Rs 32.4 lakh have been imposed.

The Delhi Government had, in the beginning of October, launched a month-long anti-dust campaign, according to which every construction site in the national capital would have to compulsorily follow anti-dust norms issued by the government.

According to the government, so far, 6,868 construction sites have been inspected and a total of 253 notices have been issued and fines of Rs 32.4 lakh have been imposed for non-compliance at some construction sites.

“As many as 586 teams have been formed under the anti-dust campaign, including 33 teams of the DPCC. Teams have been instructed to regularly inspect sites and maintain vigil. It is necessary to follow all 14 anti-dust norms on construction sites. Strict action will be taken upon violators,” Gopal Rai said while chairing a review meeting with Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Environment Department officers on Wednesday.

Rai claimed that the Delhi Government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people, adding that the government is running many campaigns to reduce pollution such as anti-dust campaign, spraying of bio-decomposer, tree-plantation campaign, awareness campaign about firecrackers, water-sprinkling campaign with mobile anti-smog gun etc.

“The teams are constantly visiting construction sites. These teams will ensure that the construction guidelines are followed there. It is necessary to implement 14 norms on construction sites. If any site refuses to follow the rules of dust control, action will be taken as per law. If there is severe violation, then the construction site will be shut,” he said.

As per the statement issued by the government, Rai directed the officials of the Environment Department to take daily report from the teams regarding the anti-dust campaign.

Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the people of Delhi that if they find any irregularities in construction/ demolition work, then they should complain about it on Green Delhi app.