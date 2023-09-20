DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

Barely three days to go for the Delhi University student elections, the All India Students Association (AISA) released its manifesto at Press Club India on Tuesday.

The student body also introduced its candidates to the media for the elections. Miranda House student, Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, candidate for president’s post, has been vocal about women issues.

The manifesto focuses on the removal of FYUP (four-year undergraduate programme), safety of female candidates, affordable hostels, rising metro fares and local students’ issues. Joint secretary candidate Anjali Kumari comes from a marginalised community and has raised her voice against the same.