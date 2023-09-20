DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

New Delhi, September 19
Barely three days to go for the Delhi University student elections, the All India Students Association (AISA) released its manifesto at Press Club India on Tuesday.
The student body also introduced its candidates to the media for the elections. Miranda House student, Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, candidate for president’s post, has been vocal about women issues.
The manifesto focuses on the removal of FYUP (four-year undergraduate programme), safety of female candidates, affordable hostels, rising metro fares and local students’ issues. Joint secretary candidate Anjali Kumari comes from a marginalised community and has raised her voice against the same.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe