DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

With a few days left for the Delhi University Student Union elections, contesting organisations have started releasing manifestos with special focus on wooing women voters on the campus.

From ‘one course, one fee’ to ‘menstrual leave’ for female students’, the organisations are turning up the heat ahead of the polls this Friday.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) today launched its 21-point manifesto in the presence of its candidates. Also present were ABVP State Secretary Harsh Attri and National Media Convenor Ashutosh Singh.

The manifesto highlights the demand for ‘one course, one fee’, metro concession passes, new hostels for men and women to name a few.

It calls for increments in SC/ST/OBC scholarships to help students coming from marginalised backgrounds and also promises to work for scholarships for Transgender students.

The NSUI was the first to release their manifesto on Saturday promising 12-day menstrual leave for female students. The 10-point manifesto focused on no fee hike, violence-free campus and 24x7 access to library for students.

The NSUI issued a separate manifesto on Monday, wherein it promised menstrual leave, distress calls support and enhanced police patrol outside colleges.

The ‘Her Manifesto’, as they called it, also promises legal assistance in the cases of harassment and cyberbullying.

ABVP president candidate Tushar Dedha said, “We are committed to addressing issues like fee hikes, expanding hostel infrastructure, and prioritising mental health.”