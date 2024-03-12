Dwarka Expressway to boost realty sector in NCR

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 11

Finally, after almost a decade, the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway has seen the light of day. The inauguration of the expressway is set to ease the lives of lakhs of New Gurugram residents, freeing them from the burden of paying toll to move around in their city and bringing the national capital a lot closer.

Haryana stretch built at Rs 4,100 crore The 19-km stretch of the Dwarka Expressway in Haryana has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,100 crore.

This section included a 10.2-km stretch from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai railway overbridge (ROB) and another 8.7-km stretch from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

The Expressway is an entirely access-controlled, grade-separated 14-lane corridor.

It includes four multi-level interchanges, incorporating tunnels, underpasses, ground-level road sections & elevated flyovers.

It also features an 8-lane elevated structure alongside India’s first 4-km-long 8-lane tunnel near the IGI airport.

The expressway’s starting point includes an interchange with two underpasses beneath the National Highway-48, catering to over 3 lakh vehicles daily.

It will also offer direct connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram bypass, reducing travel time to the airport from over two hours to 30 minutes.

Besides, it has given a major push to the realty sector, with property rates surging by as much as 15 per cent in the past week.

“The expressway will open up new avenues for real estate development by offering connectivity to key sectors, including Dwarka and Gurgram Sectors 88, 83, 84, 99, and 113, along with the proposed Global City in Gurugram district,” said Parveen Jain, Haryana president, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO). “We anticipate a positive ripple effect on the real estate sector as this expressway becomes a catalyst for urban development and investment in the Delhi-Gurugram corridor.”

According to realty experts here, Gurugram and Sohna will have benefit from the ripple effect of this development, fuelling a transformative shift in business and real estate activities.

Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers said, “This was the most awaited connectivity infrastructure of the NCR. It will not just impact areas along it but will also lead to development in other areas like Sohna.”

“With tremendous price appreciation of properties ever since the construction of the stretch began, the expressway has brought a boost to the region’s economy as well as its allure, with numerous amenities being developed along the route,” Raheja added.

“This new expressway would provide better connectivity to locations along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), in New Gurugram and Sector 37D,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Limited, adding: “Besides, it would act as a catalyst for price appreciation and promises a bright future for the real estate market in the region.”

