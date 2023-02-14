Dy CM meets students who scored 98+ percentile in JEE

New Delhi, February 13
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met and interacted with 45 students from Delhi government schools on Monday. These students have secured above 98 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (Mains). Among them were also students of Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence.
Sisodia congratulated the students and motivated them to prepare better for the upcoming board exams and the JEE (Advanced) paper which will be held soon.
While addressing the students, Manish Sisodia said, “Students in our schools come from varied socio-economic backgrounds. They have seen the hardest time in their lives financially and emotionally but they are hardworking and determined. They have proved that there is no dearth of talent in Delhi government school students.”
Currently, Delhi government school students are provided free coaching classes in schools by Vidyamandir Classes and Avanti Fellows for preparation of JEE and NEET exams.
