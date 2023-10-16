Earthquake rocks Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, October 15
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday with its epicentre nine kilometres away from Haryana’s Faridabad and 10 kilometres below the surface.
The quake triggered panic among people.
This came days after several parts of North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, felt strong tremors after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal. It was the strongest among a series of consecutive quakes that struck the country.
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake also struck western Afghanistan today, just over a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same region.
The quake’s epicentre was about 34 kilometres outside Herat, the provincial capital, and eight kilometres below the surface.
