ED arrests Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in 'money-laundering' case

New Delhi, May 30
Enforcement Directorate has arrested Health Minister in Delhi Government Satyendar Jain in connection with its probe in a money-laundering case against him, officials said.
The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him.
Slamming ED for arresting Jain, who is AAP in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "The BJP is losing in Himachal. Satyendar Jain has been arrested to stop him from going to Himachal. But this false case will fall."
हिमाचल में भाजपा बुरी तरह से हार रही है। इसीलिए सत्येंद्र जैन को आज गिरफ़्तार किया गया है ताकि वो हिमाचल न जा सकें.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 30, 2022
वे कुछ दिनों में छूट जाएँगे क्योंकि केस बिलकुल फ़र्ज़ी है. 2/2
In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case. With PTI inputs
