ED found no evidence during search at CM Kejriwal's residence: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, March 21
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not find any evidence at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during their search, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday night.
All ED found was Rs 70,000 which they returned, said Bharadwaj, who was present at Kejriwal's Civil Line residence when ED arrested him.
The agency did not find any evidence, any property documents, illegal money or any money trail during their raid, the Delhi minister said.
Bharadwaj claimed that the ED searched the chief minister's residence and took his mobile phone before arresting him.
The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said.
The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...