ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Without tendering apology to AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on his legal notice, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said the name of the leader appeared four times in the chargesheet. Out of these, one reference is wrong and was typed inadvertently and the same has been rectified by moving a petition in the court in connection with the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ case, sources in the agency said today.

Sanjay Singh on his part has written to the Union Finance Ministry Secretary seeking sanction to prosecute ED’s Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender Singh in connection with allegations made against him in the chargesheet.

Sources said that in its reply to the AAP leader — through his counsel — the ED said that in one place, Singh’s name was written instead of former Excise Commissioner Rahul Singh. For that, it has requested the court to get it corrected. However, the probe agency added that Sanjay Singh’s name has been correctly mentioned at three other places in the chargesheet.

The ED has filed third supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ and the court has taken cognisance of the matter.

The ED was referring to the statement of accused-turned-approver, businessman Dinesh Arora, who is one of the directors of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited. The agency has said that in its chargesheet, Sanjay Singh’s name was wrongly mentioned instead of Rahul Singh.

According to sources, Sanjay Singh’s name was mentioned at four places.

On April 22, AAP leader Singh had sent a legal notice to the probe agency asking it to issue an apology, or else face civil and criminal proceedings for allegedly making false and derogatory claims against him in the Delhi excise policy case. The legal notice, issued by Singh’s lawyer, was addressed to ED Director Mishra and Assistant Director Singh.

Meanwhile, AAP in an official statement said, “Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has written a letter to the Union Finance Secretary seeking sanction for prosecuting ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender. “The request has been made to prosecute the officers under Section 499 r/w Section 500 of the IPC, 1860, for making defamatory and untrue statements about Sanjay Singh,” the party added.

Further quizzing of Nair, Arora approved

The ED has received permission from a special court to further question and record statements, under provisions of the PMLA, of Vijay Nair and Amit Arora, who are currently under judicial custody as accused, officials said. Vijay Nair is the former communication in-charge of AAP. Amit Arora is one of the directors of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited.