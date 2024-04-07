ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Delhi Cabinet minister and senior AAP leader on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) handling of the alleged liquor policy scam. She said the Central investigative agency was deliberately not acting against the BJP and its allies, and was not impartial in its action.

“The ED has been trying to find a money trail in the so-called liquor policy scam against AAP leaders for the last two years, but in vain. They have not been able to locate even a single penny under the proceeds of the alleged crime,” the minister said.

She added: “Even the Supreme Court has repeatedly questioned the ED on the money trail. It has asked the ED where is the money trail related to Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders. The agency has no answers to this. Justice Sanjiv Khanna has clearly stated that the Rs 100 crore money trail the ED is talking about has not been proven, it is a matter of debate.”

The AAP leader added that her party leaders had been arrested by the ED without any evidence. “Many of our senior leaders have been arrested solely based on the ED’s suspicion of money laundering. However, on March 21, everything was revealed, who took the money, who gave the money, where and when did the transaction happen, where was the money used,” she said.

“Why has the ED not taken any action based on solid evidence in the last 16 days? How many summons did they send in the last 16 days? How many raids did they conduct? The ED has done absolutely nothing in this matter so far because the money trail goes from liquor businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy to BJP’s account,” the minister added.

Minster’s 5 questions to Central agency

1.How many raids, summons and arrests have been made against Sarath Reddy’s Rs 55 crore donation to the BJP?

2.When will the Enforcement Directorate tag Bharatiya Janata Party into Reddy’s donation to the party in the same manner as it has done with Aam Aadmi Party?

3.When will BJP president JP Nadda be summoned, raided and arrested?

4.Is ED even investigating if Magunta Reddy and his son gave any donations to the BJP?

5.Has the ED investigated BJP’s election campaigning? Did the agency investigate where the money is coming from?

