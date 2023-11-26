ED searches DLF premises in money laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, November 25

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched the premises of realty major DLF in Gurugram as part of a money laundering investigation against real estate firm Supertech and its promoters.

The central agency has recovered some documents during the action that was carried out over the last two days.

The action is linked to the ED investigation against Supertech, the sources said.

DLF, later in a stock market filing, said “a team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate visited our premises seeking information with respect to investigation being conducted in the matter of Supertech.” The officials sought details of transactions relevant to the said investigation and the company extended full cooperation by providing them relevant documents, it said.

The ED had arrested Supertech promoter R K or Ram Kishor Arora in this case in June. It had then alleged that Arora was the main controlling person of the group who decided to “divert” crores of funds of investors and homebuyers to various shell companies.

The money laundering case, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from as many as 26 FIRs registered by the police departments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh against Supertech Limited and its group companies on allegations of cheating 670 homebuyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.

The ED had said “huge amounts of money running into hundreds of crores were siphoned off through Supertech Group and they failed to adhere to their agreed obligations to provide the possession of flats to customers on time”.

