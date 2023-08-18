Education Minister opens 2-day expo on teaching material

PTI

New Delhi, August 17

Society often gives more importance to higher education teachers, but it is primary and pre-primary school teachers who deserve greater applause as they lay the foundation for students’ learning capabilities, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

Inaugurating a two-day state-level exhibition on “teaching learning materials” for pre-primary and primary classes, Atishi said the exhibition is an appreciation of the efforts of primary school teachers from all over Delhi.

“If we look into the history of developed countries, we find that these countries invested in high-quality education for every child irrespective of their backgrounds. Today, lakhs of children are studying in Delhi government and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) schools and their future depends on the innovative efforts of teachers in classrooms,” she said.

She said that it is a significant responsibility on the shoulders of primary schoolteachers to incorporate innovative pedagogy in their classrooms to enhance children’s foundational skills.

“We need to establish more engaging classrooms that can attract children to learn and thrive. I hope that teachers visiting the exhibition in these two days will gather numerous ideas for their students and implement them in their classrooms,” she said.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the innovative models displayed by the teachers at the exhibition illustrate how various modes such as audio, visual and audio-visual could be integrated to engage children in classrooms.

“This will not only improve student attendance but will also enhance the retention power of their brain. Their foundational skills will be strengthened,” she said.

Shelly Oberoi said the transformation of teachers of MCD-run schools commenced with the IIM training of principals.

“Now, teachers will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in creating an optimal learning environment in schools. Teachers from both Delhi government schools and MCD schools will collaborate to enhance the foundational skills of children in Delhi,” the Mayor said.