Efforts to ensure coordination between NCCSA, Delhi depts

New Delhi, August 16
The newly appointed Delhi Services and Vigilance Minister Atishi issued orders to set up a mechanism to ensure coordination between the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) and various departments of the Delhi Government.
The minister issued the order on Wednesday, giving the green signal to the initiation of NCCSA meetings regularly as per schedule.
Addressing the media, the minister said, “According to the Ordinance of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act and the recently passed GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, a ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ was established in Delhi.”
The authority will be responsible for the transfers and postings of government officials. However, no meetings of the authority took place in the past few months due to a deadlock between officers and the government, she added.
She said they would comply with the new bill despite it being challenged in the Supreme Court .
